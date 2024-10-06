Nithiin To Collaborate With Vikram, PrimeShow

When Nithiin was in desperate need of success director Vikram K Kumar provided him a big break with Ishq which is considered to be the second life for the actor who since then didn’t look back.

They are now collaborating for the second time for a movie to be produced by Nirajan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy on PrimeShow Entertainment. This new movie will be mounted on a big canvas with a big budget.

Vikram K Kumar readied a story with large span and the team is busy with fine tuning the script. They will make an official announcement of the movie, once the script is locked.

On the other hand, Nithiin is currently doing Robinhood and Thammudu simultaneously.

