‘High Of A Lifetime’ – Koratala Promises For Part 2

Devara emerged as a success relieving Koratala Siva the most among others. The director Koratala Siva had to face the embarrassment due to Acharya and Devara saved him from it. With the energy given by the movie’s result, Koratala Siva is promising big about part 2.

Koratala Siva says Devara Part 2 is going to be ‘Bigger and Bloodier’ than part 1. The story takes a turn and is going to be a joyride, according to the director.

‘If Part 1 is 10% of #JrNTR, then Part 2 will be 100%. His character has many turns and twists. Some episodes will provide a HIGH OF A LIFETIME’, said Koratala Siva.

There were a lot of theories about Devara regarding the less screenspace of Saif Ali Khan in the latter half and the climax. Though the cliffhanger is a cliche mimicking the popular Baahubali’s, the fan theories are claiming that the second half will totally be unpredictable.

With Koratala Siva’s recent comments, fans are hoping big for Devara 2, and ging on the words of NTR at the success event, he too was seen as excited about Devara 2.

