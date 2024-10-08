‘Samantha & I In A Film By Trivikram’ – Alia Asks

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt got closer to the Telugu audience with RRR. The talented woman is now coming with a movie Jigra with herself in the lead role. Promoting the movie in Hyderabad, Alia Bhatt has the support of Rana, Trivikram and Samantha at the event.

Alia Bhatt showered praises on Samantha and showed her admiration through her words. Alia Bhatt said Samantha has surpassed gender and she is a hero on and off screen too.

#Samantha, it's not easy to be a woman in a man's world, but you have surpassed the gender.



On the same stage Alia Bhatt expressed her wish to act with Samantha in a film and she asked Trivikram to write and direct it. ‘On this stage I am not doing this for promotion and I genuinely mean it. Trivikram sir, Samantha and I should be in a film written and directed by you’, she asked.

‘They say actresses compete with each other. I am so grateful to have a pan-India superstar to support my film, ‘ said Alia Bhatt while speaking about Samantha.

