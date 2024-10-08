‘Irritating Accent’ And ‘Cringe’ – Heroine Brutally Trolled

The trailer of the Singham franchise’s next Singham Again was released the other day. Singham Again is being trolled for many reasons and the majority is about Deepika Padukone’s look and accent.

Singham Again trailer has a long list of Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor. The trailer received mixed responses for having too many actors for an action drama.

The one that received harsh criticism from the internet was Deepika Padukone’s cop avatar and her appearance is being called ‘cringe’. Deepika plays the role of Shakti Shetty and many thought that her cop role would be dynamic but her accent, dialogue delivery and look triggered a troll fest on the internet.

One user commented that she has become like Ranveer Singh, while another user said the trailer deserves an interval break.

Singham Again is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. It is the fifth installment of Shetty’s Cop Universe after Singham, Singham 2, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

#SinghamAgain cast has Arjun Kapoor & Ranveer Singh, but still Deepika is the worst of all of them.



I can't man, she is so bad😭😭



#SinghamAgainTrailer pic.twitter.com/HXz89gbEq2 — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) October 7, 2024

The worst character , the worst actor and the worst dialogue delivery award in this massy fest#SinghamAgainTrailer goes to #DeepikaPadukone



Its been 11 years since CE released , but she's still having same accent & weird facial expressions, looked cringe to highest orders. pic.twitter.com/HZMVSz0XTh — Just Raj..! (@iBeingRaj_) October 7, 2024

#SinghamAgain should had focussed on #AjayDevgn but instead it's loses it focus unnecessary lady simmba #DeepikaPadukone #tigershroff has lost it same look #KareenaKapoor looks like mother?? Novelty of singham character is wasted. Action is childish cgi heavy mess. #RohitShetty🙏 pic.twitter.com/yjEQdqHRCZ — ADG (@LoverPoster) October 7, 2024

This trailer deserves an interval break. https://t.co/0fvBZmMMnH — HaveCourageAndBeKind 👩🏻‍🏫💛🦁 (@valliraghu) October 7, 2024

