Samyuktha To Thrill In Yogesh, Hasya’s Film

Actress Samyuktha who is part of numerous high budget ventures is all set to do her maiden heroine-oriented movie. She is going to thrill in a powerful role in the new movie to be helmed by Yogesh KMC.

Tipped to be a unique thriller, Razesh Danda of Hasya Movies will bankroll the project, in collaboration with Maganti Pictures. Since the production house delivered blockbusters like Samajavaragamana and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, the excitement is high for the movie. Samyuktha is the presenter.

The movie has been launched today with a grand pooja ceremony. Rana Daggubati clapped the board, with Dil Raju switching on the camera for the muhurtham shot that was directed by Vassishta and Ram Abbaraju. The script was handed over to the makers by Venky Kudumula and Kona Venkat.

This high-budget project will have Brahma Kadali taking care of art department, while Chota K Prasad is the editor. More details of the project are awaited.

