National Award: Chandoo Mondeti along with Abhishek Agarwal receives Best Telugu Film Award for Karthikeya2

Blockbuster director Chandoo Mondeti is on cloud nine after his film Karthikeya 2 won Best Telugu Film at the 70th National Film Awards. The movie, starring Nikhil Siddhartha, marks Mondeti’s first National Award.

Director Chandoo Mondeti received the award along with his team from President Droupadi Murmu at the ceremony held in Delhi. Many in the film industry are extending their congratulations to him on this occasion.

The talented filmmaker has impressed audiences with his brilliant films. Karthikeya 2 was the biggest success of his career and created a sensation at the box office. Now, with the National Award, the film elevates the greatness of Telugu cinema.

This remarkable achievement underscores Chandoo Mondeti’s brilliant scriptwork and vision. The director is currently busy with Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya, and has many pan-India projects lined up with major production companies.

