Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh FL: Rahul Vijay’s hilarious fun ride

Passionate producer Arjun Dasyan is bankrolling a unique entertainer under the Vedaansh Creative Works banner. Directed by Ashok Reddy Kadadori, the film stars talented actors Rahul Vijay and Neha Panday.

This will be the fourth project for the prestigious production. Arjun Dasyan announced details about the upcoming venture, Production No. 4, today. Rana Daggubati unveiled the film’s first look and title, wishing all the best to the entire team.

The film is intriguingly titled “Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh,” and its first look is truly impressive. Talented actor Rahul Vijay plays the main lead in the film, which promises to be a fun entertainer filled with chaos.

In the first look poster, we see the lead actors Rahul Vijay and heroine Neha Panday with confused expressions in a small house, set against a backdrop suggesting a village setting.

The film also stars Getup Srinu, Ajay Ghosh, Muralidhar Goud, Gangavva, Raccha Ravi, Ravi Varma, and others. Suresh Bobbili is scoring the music. More details will be announced soon.

