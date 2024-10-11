Two Star Heroes In One Frame, Ready For Sankranthi Race?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara is gearing up for the release of its teaser tomorrow. The new poster with Chiru holding the sword excited the fans.

Amid this, Chiranjeevi was delighted by the team of another star hero Venkatesh on the sets of Vishwambhara. Venkatesh and his director Anil Ravipudi of #VenkyAnil3 visited the sets of Vishwambhara and greeted Chiranjeevi today.

The heroines of VenkyAnil3, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Aishwarya Rajesh also accompanied Venkatesh. It is a treat to watch Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi in one frame.

Though there is no official clarity yet, both movies are heard to be targeting the Sankranthi release. However, there is a strong chance that neither film will make it to the festival race.

Related

Tags Venkatesh Chiranjeevi

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯