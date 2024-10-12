“LAGGAM”: A Must-Watch for NRIs & Software Professionals

In a bold departure from conventional promotional tactics, the Laggam team has orchestrated a unique campaign, designed to captivate a global audience, particularly NRIs and software engineers.

Steering away from the industry’s typical reliance on big names for trailer launches, the team has embraced innovation, delivering a strategy that resonates deeply with those who cherish tradition but live far from it.

The promotional journey for Laggam, from its songs to posters and teasers, has been a masterclass in creativity, anchored by an imaginative campaign “Reel Pettu – Cheera Pattu.” This novel social media trend has sparked interest and intrigue across diverse audiences.

As another part of this marketing campaign, a promotional installation on wheels, the Laggam Traveling Van, has been crisscrossing across towns, offering personalized gifts and building a sense of community. Yet, the pièce de résistance of this campaign came in the form of a stunningly original trailer launch.

In an unprecedented move, on October 10th, the Laggam trailer was unveiled at a live wedding ceremony, aligning perfectly with the movie’s central theme of marriage.

The newlyweds, Anusha and Govardhan, were granted the honor of launching the trailer from their wedding mandap itself, during their sacred nuptials at SPR Srirasthu Convention in Injapur. The fusion of a real-life wedding and the cinematic celebration of marriage left everyone in attendance mesmerized. It was a spectacle that seamlessly blended life, art, and tradition.

This ingenious promotional event not only captivated the wedding guests but also won widespread admiration for its creativity and boldness. The bride and groom were deeply moved by their participation, expressing heartfelt emotions over being part of such a memorable and unique occasion— one they would cherish for a lifetime.

The event was graced by the film’s director Ramesh Cheppala, producer Venugopal Reddy of Subishi Entertainments, and other prominent members of the movie’s creative team, who together celebrated this innovative and touching moment.

Set to release in cinemas this October 25th, Laggam is not just a regular film. It is a journey back to the core of familial values and the significance of tradition, something that deeply resonates with NRIs and software professionals, many of whom straddle two worlds— modernity and cultural heritage.

This film provides an emotional bridge for those who find themselves yearning for a reconnection to their roots. A must-watch for NRIs and software engineers, Laggam speaks to the universal truths of love, commitment, and the bonds that define us. It offers a cinematic experience that promises to stir both the heart and soul, reminding us all of the enduring beauty of tradition amidst the rush of modern life.

Starring Sai Ronak, Pragya Nagra, Rajendra Prasad, Rohini with Story, Dialogues, Screenplay & Direction by Ramesh Cheppala, Produced by Venugopal Reddy is Set to release in cinemas this October 25th.

