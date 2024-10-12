VT’s Matka Is Done With Its Shoot

Mega Prince Varun Tej pins many hopes on his upcoming project Matka directed by Karuna Kumar under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment. The promotions kick-started recently with the makers unleashing the teaser.

The teaser mainly focussed on showing the journey of Varun Tej’s character from rags to riches. A youngster from the slums becomes the Matka King, and the progression is shown in a larger-than-life manner. Kudos to Varun Tej for playing the role to perfection, and Karuna Kumar for rightly handling the subject.

Meanwhile, the film is done with its shoot. The makers released a brand-new poster to send Dussehra wishes. Varun Tej appears in an old man avatar with a gun in his hand.

The movie Matka is all set for release in nearly a month on November 14th.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯