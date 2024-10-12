NBK109 Sankranthi Date Locked

Nandamuri Balakrishna, the God of Masses, is delivering high octane action entertainers and he is now coming up with his next stylish action entertainer NBK109. Blockbuster director Bobby Kolli is directing the film and he is presenting NBK in the stylish massy avatar ever.

Bobby Deol is playing prominent role in the film. Makers have created huge anticipation for the film with stylish action teasers presenting NBK, at his best.

The makers have announced the release date for the film on the auspicious occasion of Dasara. The film is set to release for Sankranti 2025 and the title teaser is releasing for Diwali.

S Thaman is composing music for the film and Vijay Karthik Kannan is handling cinematography. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film and Srikara Studios is presenting it.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯