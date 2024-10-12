Nani, Odela, SLV Cinemas Film Launched In Style

Natural Star Nani and director Srikanth Odela delivered the blockbuster Dasara in their first collaboration. Sudhakar Cherukuri produced the movie on SLV Cinemas and it won appreciation from all corners and also received many awards.

As is known, a new film in the combination of Nani, Srikanth Odela and Sudhakar Cherukuri was announced earlier. The movie #NaniOdela2 in this crazy combination had its launching event in style, in the presence of the film’s core team.

The untitled movie will show Nani in a never-seen-before character. Given the high expectations for the movie in this successful combination, Srikanth Odela penned a powerful script incorporating all the commercial ingredients.

The makers will reveal the other details soon.

