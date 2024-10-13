Baba Shot Dead: Most Imp Man For Salman Khan and SRK

In a harrowing incident, Mumbai-based politician Baba Siddique who has been in politics for nearly 50 years now has been shot dead. Three men, two of them who are caught, shot Baba thrice while he was seated at his son Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai. The veteran politician was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

For those wondering about Baba Siddique, he is a star politician based in Mumbai and is widely popular as the peacemaker between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Prior to 2013, there was a silent cold war between SRK and Salman in Bollywood and they weren’t on talking terms. This was fueled by many factors including personal relations and professional clashes. This is when Baba Siddique took the initiative of bridging the gap between the two superstars at an Iftar party in Mumbai.

Baba got both Salman and SRK to hug each other publicly after many years and this marked the end of the cold war between them. This was a sensational incident in Bollywood back then and Baba Siddique is credited for making it all possible.

Notably, Salman was first to arrive at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai last upon upon hearing about Baba Siddique’s passing.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯