What Is Going Wrong For Sreenu Vaitla? 

Sreenu Vaitla, once a celebrated director in Telugu cinema, is facing a critical and challenging phase in his career. Known for hits like Dhee and Dookudu, his recent films, including Viswam, have come under fire for poor story selection and lack of originality. Critics have pointed out that his latest work continues a trend of mediocre storytelling similar to his previous films such as Bruce Lee and Amar Akbar Antony.

The backlash against Viswam highlights a growing concern among fans and critics alike. Many feel that Vaitla has shifted towards formulaic comedy, often relying on tired tropes like train-related humor, which fails to resonate with modern audiences. This has led to comparisons with popular comedy shows like Jabardasth, which offer much better and fresh content. Unlike many successful directors who evolve their storytelling techniques and themes, Vaitla seems to be stuck in a style that no longer captivates viewers.

Moreover, Vaitla himself has expressed regret over past projects, particularly Aagadu, which he considers his biggest career mistake. The film’s production challenges forced him to compromise on the story, leading to its poor reception. This experience may have impacted his confidence and willingness to take creative risks.

With Vishwam’s brutal failure, Vaitla joins the likes of Puri Jagan and VV Vinayak, the stunning seniors who are failing to deliver successful films for the new-age audience. Let’s see if the director will identify the issues and bounce back to his old glory!

