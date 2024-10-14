Suriya Joins RJ Balaji For Dream Warrior Pictures Film

Suriya is gearing up for an exciting cinematic journey as he announces his 45th film, in collaboration with the popular production house Dream Warrior Pictures. This project has its auspicious puja event today, signalling the start of what promises to be a groundbreaking action-adventure film.

Directed by RJ Balaji, known for his impactful storytelling in Mookuthi Amman and Veetla Vishesham, this film is set to showcase Suriya in a different character. Balaji has been dedicated to perfecting the script for nearly a year. The announcement poster showcases a white horse moving gracefully among deadly weapons, evoking the spirit of Ayudha Pooja.

The ambitious project is expected to be the highest-budget film from Dream Warrior Pictures, and it will feature well-known actors and a talented team of technicians. Oscar award winner AR Rahman will score the music.

The film will begin shooting next month, with its release scheduled for the second half of next year.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯