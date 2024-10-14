Actor Arrested On Ex-Wife’s Complaint Over Social Media Posts

Malayalam actor Bala aka Balakumar was arrested after his ex-wife Amrutha Suresh filed a complaint about his social media posts.

Bala and his manager Rajesh were arrested on Monday morning. They are being questioned and likely to be produced in court by evening.

Amrutha accused Bala of insulting her through social media posts and claimed that his videos had emotionally harmed their daughter. She alleged that Bala violated their divorce agreement, which prohibits personal taunts.

Amrutha in her complaint said, ‘He is constantly disturbing me and my 12-year-old daughter, even giving paid online interviews about us.’

Bala was taken into custody and charged with outraging the modesty of a woman and faces additional charges under juvenile justice laws. All these charges are non-bailable.

Bala earlier alleged that Amrutha was preventing him from seeing their daughter. The girl shared a video on Instagram about the emotional distress she and her mother experienced due to her father’s behavior.

Tags Bala Amrutha Suresh Bala kumar Malayalam

