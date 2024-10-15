Diwali Dhamaka In TFI: 6 New Releases

The Dasara festive season has turned out to be a disappointment for the Telugu film industry as six releases flopped at the box office. Only Devara was a respite in this dull season. Now, the market is gearing up for Diwali which is another big festive season for Tollywood.

A total of six films are gearing up for release during this Diwali. Four of them are straight Telugu films and two are dubbed. Kiran Abbavaram’s pan-India action thriller KA, Dulquer Salmaan’s period drama Lucky Bhaskar, Nikhil’s Appudo Ippudo Eppudo and Satyadev’s Zebra are the Diwali releases that are going to test their luck.

They will face competition from Siva Karthikeyan’s Amaran and Jayam Ravi’s Brother, which are being dubbed from Tamil. These are not star hero films but all of them come up with certain expectations. So, it has to be seen who will win this intense festival race.

We have to see how many of these films will score well at the box office.

