Thandel Looking At Two Possible Release Dates

Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel earlier planned to hit the screens on December 20th for the Christmas release. In the latest update, Thandel is looking at January release dates and probably will lock one of them.

Thandel is produced by Geetha Arts and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The content will be ready by Sankranthi and the makers are planning to get into the arena by January 14th or 15th depending on the availability of slots given the festival season’s usual competition.

If not Sankranthi, the makers are considering a release during the Republic Day weekend, January 23.

Chandoo Mondeti earlier worked with Naga Chaitanya for two movies Premam and Savyasachi. Chandoo’s last movie Karthikeya 2 emerged as a super success. With the high expectations on Thandel, it has to be seen if the rustic action drama of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi will enthrall the audience this coming January.

