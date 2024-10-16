Akhanda 2 – Thandavam: Divine Vibration Loading

Balakrishna Nandamuri and Boyapati Srinu combination is a proved pair at the box office. Films like Simha, Legend and Akhanda brought the best out the actor-director duo. Now, they are working for the fourth time for another mass-action drama. Titled Akhanda 2 – Thandavam, the film is getting launched today.

14 Reels Plus is producing the film and the banner took to X today to announce the project.

“After a Hat-trick of sensational blockbusters #Simha, #Legend & #Akhanda. The blockbuster combo’s #BB4 is #Akhanda2 – Thaandavam 🔱 This time, the EPIC MASSIVE COMBINATION will cause a divine vibration GLOBALLY. Shoot begins soon,” posted the team along with the title poster.

The film will definitely touch some divine elements and to cater the tastes of fans and audiences, Boyapati will drive the film commercially. There is a positive buzz around the project and everyone is hopeful that the film will mark a big success.

Thaman S is the music director of the movie.

