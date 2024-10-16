Rockstar For Nani, Odela 2

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the top music composers in South now. After Devara, Anirudh’s craze has gone up in Telugu cinema. Anirudh already worked with Nani twice, for the films Jersey and Nani’s Gangleader. Now, Anirudh is working with Nani again, for the actor’s next film, directed by Srikanth Odela.

For Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela and starring Nani, Santhosh Narayanan scored the music. However, Anirudh has been brought on board now for the second film in the combination of Nani and Srikanth.

Initially, the team considered Devi Sri Prasad, but ultimately leaned towards Anirudh due to his current demand and reputation. At the same time, the producers of Nani-Odela 2 released a poster, conveying birthday wishes to Nani. They did not confirm Anirudh’s inclusion into the project but indirectly revealed the same.

The fans are happy to witness Anirudh working with Nani once again. The film’s shoot will begin soon.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯