Nidhhi Agerwal’s Dedication Stuns Everyone

Beautiful actress Nidhhi Agerwal has showcased her commitment and dedication towards the craft shocking everyone. The dazzling diva is playing the leading lady role in Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the main lead in Prabhas’s The Raja Saab.

Such big budget films have tight schedules and if any actress is part of such big films at the same time, they have to work extra hard to complete shooting without any delays. Here, Hari Hara Veera Mallu shoot is happening in a huge set constructed in Vijayawada and The Raja Saab shoot is happening in Hyderabad.

It is hard to travel from Vijayawada to Hyderabad and then get ready to be part of tiring shoot. Nidhhi Agerwal proved that if we put our heart into it, we can achieve anything. She hustled between two cities in one day and finished shoot of both the films on same day without an ounce of fatigue.

Such dedication and commitment is hard to find among actors, in a day and age, when there are several rumors about shoots being cancelled in the last minute due to absence of actors. Nidhhi Agerwal did not let two big budget films call sheets go waste and thereby proving her sincerity towards her job.

