Heroine’s Flop Streak – Hard Luck Or Poor Choices?

Unlike the heroes in Indian cinema, the heroines have a very short span of career. If a heroine hits the top league, she will be doing tens of films in a decade’s time and if she is not successful her name will be quickly forgotten.

The league of Samantha, Rakul Preet, and Pooja Hegde seems to be over with new-generation heroines like Rashmika, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sree Leela, Neha Shetty and Mrunal Thakur are bagging more offers lately. And there is another heroine Kavya Thapar who was first seen in Ek Mini Katha but turned super busy within no time.

Kavya Thapar first acted in Ek Mini Katha which attracted filmmakers to her. Kavya Thapar signed films back to back and four films of her released this year. However, Kavya Thapar has not tasted proper success yet.

Kavya Thapar acted in the main female lead role of Raviteja’s Eagle. The movie did not end up as a success. Her other film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona wherein she appeared in a glam role too tanked at the box office. Kavya Thapar’s ultra-glam role in Puri Jagannath’s Double Ismart attracted the attention of youth but the movie did not give her the much-needed success. Kavya gained a ton of fans for her looks in Double Ismart, but not a success with the movie.

Kavya’s most recent movie is Viswam and this one too had her in a sexy avatar. Despite her stunning looks in all her movies, Kavya Thapar is not registering success on her account. Though the heroines can’t be blamed for the movie’s content, the list of flops adds negativity to her filmography.

Regardless of her looks and willingness to appear in glam roles, Kavya Thapar is suffering from flops. Is it because of hard luck or her poor choices?

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯