Unstoppable with NBK: Lucky Bhaskar & Kanguva

Unstoppable with NBK is one of the popular talk shows in Telugu entertainment space. Hosted by Balakrishna for Aha Video, the talk show is expected to feature some important guests this time in the fourth season. The latest reports confirm that Suriya will promote his new release Kanguva on the show.

Suriya’s next film Kanguva: Part 1 is hitting the screens on the 14th of November. The actor has decided to take part in the promotions aggressively in both South and North. Telugu is an important market for Suriya and hence, he will be actively seen giving interviews to Telugu media.

If the reports are believed to be true, Suriya will soon shoot the episode with Balakrishna and the team will telecast it once the time comes. Apart from that, Balakrishna is also planning to shoot an episode with Dulquer Salmaan, marking the promotions of Lucky Bhaskar.

The fourth season will also feature a wide range of guests, say the sources and Balakrishna might also have Boyapati Srinu as a guest to discuss their next film Akhanda 2.

Tags Balakrishna Kanguva Lucky Bhaskar Suriya

