Pawan Kalyan’s Allu Arjun Mention Cools Fan Wars

After Allu Arjun partook in YCP candidate Silpa Ravi’s election campaign in Nandhyal prior to 2024 polls, a heated clash between Allu army and mega fans took center stage. It has reached a point where both sets of fans actively engaged in heated verbal exchanges and abused each other. Every small word from Pawan and Allu Arjun was purposefully fired up to reiterate this rivalry.

However, in a positive reinforcement that is intended to cool down this heated atmosphere, deputy CM Pawan Kalyan brought up Allu Arjun’s reference in his speech. Speaking about his film career, Pawan mentioned he has no rivalry with any other hero in Tollywood.

“I wish Balakrishna garu, Chiranjeevi garu, Mahesh Babu garu, NTR, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan the very best. I hope they prosper and make great content for you all to enjoy” Pawan mentioned. While Pawan mentioning other heroes is standard stuff, him referring to Allu Arjun is special. Had he mentioned other heroes and avoided Bunny’s name in view of the ongoing spats, it could have added fuel to the fire.

But a mature Pawan Kalyan rightly mentioned Allu Arjun’s name and in a very positive sense as well. This is a positive trend that has been set in motion and will certainly play a role in cooling down the fan wars between the Mega and Allu camps on social media, which has been turning ugly day by day.

There might be occasional hiccups but Pawan and Allu Arjun have close family ties. It could be a matter of time before they gel together, like how they did in the past. So, the two warring sets of fans must keep this in mind and work on gelling together rather than finding new reasons to exchange hate.

