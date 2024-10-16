Dasara Box Office Report: Good or Bad?

Muck like every Dasara season, this year’s season is also flocked with multiple new releases including the earlier biggie, Devara. The likes of Vettaiyan, Viswam, Maa Nanna Super Hero, Janaka Aithe Ganaka and others newly arrived in theaters this Dasara and here is a look at their box office prospects.

Devara had a glorious third weekend at the box office as it post great occupancies on Saturday and Sunday. It reported non-Rajamouli revenues on 17th day at the box office.

Gopichand’s Viswam, regardless of talk could pull in a section of the masses, but the numbers aren’t as good as what the team hoped for. The makers claimed 100% recovery in 2 days, but this is subject to correction.

Sudheer Babu’s Maa Nanna Superhero is a complete non-starter as it couldn’t generate any interest amongst the festival audience. The content and the promotions didn’t appear to appeal to the audience.

Suhas’s Janaka Aithe Ganaka got a better reception in terms of word of mouth. Though it is not quite as good as Dil Raju hyped it, the film stands second in the list of new releases after Viswam.

Lastly, superstar Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan managed to pull alright numbers despite the weak hype. However, the numbers are nowhere near Jailer.

Kannada hero Dhruva Sarja’s Martin is a gone case in Telugu and expectedly so.

In the end, neither of the films opened to a unanimous talk and neither could they excite the audience. In terms of sheer numbers, Devara is the winner even in its third week, and when it comes to new releases, Viswam is at top.

