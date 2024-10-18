Storyboard to Screens – Excellent Detailing!

Filmmaker Phanindra Narsetty shot to fame by making short films. Later, he did an independent demo film titled Madhuram, after which he ventured into mainstream cinema. Marking his debut with the film Manu, Phanindra scored a flop at the box office. Now, he is coming up with an exciting film titled 8 Vasanthalu, which shows a lot of promise, ahead of its release.

The film unit recently unveiled the Shuddhi Ayodhya teaser, which caught everyone’s attention. Especially, the heroine has become the talk of the town. Mythri Movie Makers are backing the project, and they released glimpses of the storyboard to give an experience of behind the scenes for the audiences.

“From the storyboard to the screens. Every frame of #8Vasanthalu is carefully crafted, and the Shuddhi Ayodhya teaser is just the beginning,” wrote the team, and they are true in every sense.

Pre-production is crucial for any film’s success, and team 8 Vasanthalu seems to have spent ample time on the same. The details that went into making the film are appreciable. The team sketched several visuals via storyboarding and tried to achieve the same accurately. The vision of Phanindra on the paper seemed to have translated extremely well on the screen.

Especially, the introduction of the heroine, and her sharp eyes from the paper got translated visually in an extraordinary manner. The complicated trolley shots, tight closes and God’s eye view were also achieved accurately like on the paper.

Ananthika Sanilkumar, Ravi Theja Duggirala, Hanu Reddy, Kanna Pasunoori & Others are playing the leads. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director of the movie.

