Bull Sh*t! Heroine’s Response To Casting Couch Questions

Casting couch in film industry – There are people who deny its existence, there are people who say they have never faced it and then there are people who file cases against casting couch. This topic never ceases to die down and it came up yet again at a movie press meet.

Telugu actress Ananya Nagalla was asked if there is ‘Casting Couch’ in film industry and if she had to bow down to a ‘Commitment’ before signing in for a movie. She was even asked if there is a difference in remuneration between commitment and no commitment.

Ananya Nagalla chose to give a strong answer about it. Before answering the question, Ananya asked how the reporter could be so sure about the ‘commitment’ process. Ananya said it is 100 percent wrong and she has never faced it. Clarifying the same,’ there is half negative and half positive in everything and we tend to look at the negative side. But asking for a commitment before giving an opportunity in the film industry is bull sh*t.’

Rubbishing the rumors, Ananya said,’ You have been saying based on whatever you have heard, and I am saying with my experience there is no such thing.’

The actors and technicians might want to answer the questions relevant to the movie in a movie press meet instead of general questions and information about the actors’ other movies.

Related

Tags Ananya Nagalla Ananya Nagalla Casting Couch

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯