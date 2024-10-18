Kiran Abbavaram Reveals KA Concept, By Mistake!

Actor Kiran Abavvaram’s upcoming movie Ka turned all the yes toward it with the intriguing teaser of the film. Without revealing the background, the teaser agained attention just with the neat cut, dialogues and stunning visuals. However, Kiran Abbavaram in a recent interview revealed the theme of course by mistake.

Kiran Abbavaram while appreciating the production design in the movie, revealed how the team spent three months to get that look of ‘Time machine’ putting the cat out of the bag. The concept of time travel was dealt with in many movies earlier, but only a few emerged successfully.

Going by the teaser and Kiran Abbavaram’s confidence, the time travel concept in Ka seems to have been treated with care and uniqueness. The trailer also might give a peek into the plot, but Kiran’s revelation is accidental for now.

Although there were speculations on the story of Ka, the revelation about the ‘time travel’ concept strengthens the curiosity but it doesn’t spoil anything for Ka. Well, it has to be seen how interesting Ka would be. The movie is releasing on 31st October this year.

