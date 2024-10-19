Buzz: Trivikram Setting Up Two More For Pawan

Already we have seen Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, taking part in the shooting of “Hari Hara Veera Mallu” and very soon he will be coming to the sets of #OG as well. After that, he might wrap his Ustaad Bhagat Singh which is being carved by Harish Shankar. And here comes an interesting update.

An insider revealed that director Trivikram, the best friend of Pawan Kalyan, is currently on the hunt for a couple of new projects for the Deputy CM.

He’s likely to set one remake and one-straight movie, and whose shooting will be wrapped in record time. Like how Trivikram managed everything for the “BRO” movie in a short time, he will be doing the same for these new projects too. Once he takes the final call on the content, Pawan Kalyan will decide which producer should actually produce those films.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan has earlier commented that he would wrap the films in hand, but might not focus on his film career later on as he wants to dive into full-time politics after winning the 2024 election and also after becoming Deputy Chief Minister.

