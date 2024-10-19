Telugu Team’s Bollywood Film ‘Jaat’ FL

Bollywood star Sunny Deol and dynamic director Gopichand Malineni are working together on a straight Hindi movie #SDGM.

Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory are jointly producing the movie, and the makers, on the occasion of Sunny Deol’s birthday revealed the film’s title and also first look poster.

The movie is titled powerfully Jaat, and the first look poster presents the protagonist in a mass avatar.

Sunny Deol is seen holding a massive fan and giving a serious gaze in the poster. While the title logo is designed impressively with a bold font, we can see blood all over.

The poster also hints that Jaat is going to be a massive actioner. The film’s motion poster will be out today at 4:05 PM.

Gopichand Malineni will be presenting Sunny Deol in a never-seen before mass and action avatar in the film.

The movie Jaat is being mounted lavishly and ambitiously with a high budget and the shoot is presently taking place in Hyderabad.

“Jaat” features a stellar cast including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles, adding depth and dynamism to the film.

The film Jaat boasts a talented lineup of leading technicians, such as S Thaman composing the music, Rishi Punjabi taking charge of cinematography, Navin Nooli handling editing, and Avinash Kolla managing production design.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯