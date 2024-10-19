KA – A Bold Bet This Diwali!

Several Telugu films are targeting the highly anticipated Diwali weekend, with the likes of Dulquer Salman’s Lucky Baskhar, Nikhil’s Appudo Ippudo Eppudo, Kiran Abbavaram’s KA, Satyadev’s Zebra, Siva Karthikeya’s dubbed film Amaran and Jayam Ravi’s Brother set to release on October 31st. Of them, many are wondering why Kiran Abbavaram is not opting for a solo date but rather clashing with seasoned heroes. Here’s an interesting snippet.

Like all heroes, even Kiran Abbavaram is confident of his KA, but there is this element that he is banking on, other than the time-travel element that they have hidden from the movie’s promos. We hear that KA deals with the missing ‘girls’ from a village, and how the hero who rescues them all from the clutches of a demon happens to be the story.

This is similar to the story of the recent Hindi blockbuster “Stree 2” where a headless devil keeps kidnapping all the modern girls in Chanderi town. Like that Hindi movie, Kiran is hoping that even KA would repeat the same magic at the box office. This is what he has expressed to some distributors and producers who met him regarding the release date, says a source.

Back in July 2024, Gulte.com exclusively revealed that KA deals with the concept of time travel, and other day, Kiran accidentally confirmed the same in his promotional interviews of the movie. And now that it is also coming out that the film has this missing-girls element, we have to see how all these elements would fare for the hero at the box office.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯