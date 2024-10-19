Viral Pic: #ChaySo In The Lift

Engagements often bring a whirlwind of excitement, and for actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, this has been no exception. After getting engaged in April, the couple remains tight-lipped about their wedding date. However, their bond appears to be stronger than ever as they share moments of joy.

Freshly, Chay took to social media to share a striking photograph of the couple. Dressed in stylish attire, their stern demeanor in the picture invites intrigue, while the caption, “Everything everywhere all at once,” seems to encapsulate the couple’s journey as they prepare for their future together.

As they navigate their engagement, Chaitanya and Sobhita’s chemistry is undeniable. Their shared moments reflect not just a romantic relationship but also a partnership built on mutual respect and admiration.

