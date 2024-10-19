Appudo Ippudo Eppudo – Ento!

Whenever a popular actor’s movie is delayed for any reason, it affects both the movie’s business and the hero’s market. As a result, either the buzz around the movie is affected, or the opening collections are lower. Actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming release, Appudo Ippudo Eppudo, which is slated for release on November 8, is exactly in this situation.

This project was confirmed during the COVID-19 pandemic period and before the confirmation of Nikhil’s pan-India blockbuster, Karthikeya 2. When this project was greenlit, Nikhil didn’t have a pan-India image. However, the film was stalled midway after the London schedule due to some issues, and the halt continued for a long time. In the meantime, Karthikeya 2 was released and became a huge blockbuster.

On the other hand, director Sudheer Varma scored disasters with his directorial films, Saakini Daakini and Ravanasura. Nikhil has always had a close bond with Sudheer, as the latter gave him a comeback breakthrough with Swamy Ra Ra. After that, they collaborated for Keshava. Though the film couldn’t meet expectations, it was appreciated for its technical aspects and did decent business at the box office. Given their track record, the duo collaborated for the third time on this new movie. But it was stalled midway due to financial issues from the production house SVCC.

Cut to the present, Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is set for release, but there is no time for promotions. In current times, promotions play a major role in deciding a film’s fate. In such a situation, suddenly announcing release dates and releasing without promotions raises many doubts about the film among the audience.

On top of that, within a week of Appudo Ippudo Eppudo’s release, Suriya’s Kanguva will hit the screens, making it tough for the movie to secure enough screens after a week. Nikhil’s next two movies, Swayambhu and The India House are both pan-India films being made on huge budgets. The second one is being presented by Ram Charan, so there are high expectations for these films.

Therefore, releasing Appudo Ippudo Eppudo at this point in time is a two side coin for Nikhil. Whatever the reason for its delay, Nikhil is going to pay the price for it. If it becomes successful, all will be well and good. Let’s wish for the best.

