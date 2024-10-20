3 Releases Ahead, Meenakshi Needs A Hit

Meenakshi Chaudhary is one of the most talented heroines in the film industry. Having made her debut with the film Ichhata Vahanamulu Niluparadu, the actress went on to be seen in several interesting films. However, she is yet to get into the next league of heroines. Landing a role opposite a star hero can typically be seen as her career milestone, but things haven’t played out as expected in her case.

In Guntur Kaaram with Mahesh Babu, her role seems overshadowed by Sreeleela, who plays the main lead, and Meenakshi’s character design doesn’t appear to add much to her career advancement.

Similarly, when she was cast in The Greatest of All Time opposite Vijay, many assumed it was her big moment. However, Vijay’s dual role dominated the film, and her character’s arc took a backseat, especially when her negative role was written out in the second half, diminishing her impact.

Now, all eyes are on Lucky Bhaskar, releasing on October 31, where Meenakshi will be seen as Dulquer Salmaan’s wife. Director Venky Atluri, who penned Samyuktha Menon as a strong character in Sir with Dhanush, has the chance to elevate Meenakshi similarly. If her character is well-developed, this could be the turning point she needs. Otherwise, she may continue waiting for a better opportunity.

After this, she has Mechanic Rocky with Vishwak Sen and Matka alongside Varun Tej, both set for release quickly. If Lucky Bhaskar turns out to be a hit, it could lay a solid foundation for her future. There are rumors that she is part of another project titled Vishwambhara, but there’s no official confirmation from the production team yet.

