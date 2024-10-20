DSP’s Hyderabad Concert: A Hit or a Miss?

Sensational music composer Devi Sri Prasad performed live in Hyderabad last night. It was DSP’s first concert in Hyderabad and was promoted heavily. DSP even invited the chief minister and deputy chief minister of the state to the special event. However, many DSP fans enjoyed the the concert but disappointed few on the otherside, including Mahesh Babu’s fans. While the event went smoothly, a section of Mahesh Babu’s fans expressed dissatisfaction on social media.



The issue arose because Devi’s performing playlist did not prominently feature Mahesh Babu’s songs, especially the much-loved Who Are You from 1-Nenokkadine. But, the icing on the cake was that the orchestra scored the background music for the climax portion of the film.

Now, the fans took to social media to point out that instead of giving equal attention to Mahesh Babu’s films, DSP focused more on the Mega Family songs from the movies Shankar Dada MBBS, Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi, Pushpa, and Rangasthalam.



Devi has composed music for 105 films, 26 of which belong to the Mega Family, which added fuel to the fan wars. Some claim he gave undue importance to Mega Family hits over others.



Devi Sri Prasad’s fans defended him, stating that there was no deliberate attempt to sideline Mahesh Babu’s work. In the past, legendary composers like Ilayaraja and AR Rahman held similar live programs without facing such targeted criticism or comparisons.



Despite the online trolling, many feel that targeting Devi Sri Prasad in this manner is unwarranted, and it is best left to personal discretion how to interpret such performances.



On the other hand, there was no proper promotion of the event and many audiences complained of exoribant ticket prices for the concert. At the same time, the event management is also facing the criticism for poor arrangements at the event. Since the event is a mix of both standing and seating, the inadequate arrangements resulted in the inconvenience to many.



On the whole, veterans like AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja pulled off successful events with seating arrangements. No complaints have been made for these events. But, DSP had to face the criticism for his biggest ever event in the city.



