What’s Next For This Blockbuster Movie Of This Year?

Stree 2 is the biggest hit in the Hindi film industry this year. Released on August 15, this horror-comedy went on to become a sensational success at the box office by collecting over Rs. 900 crores in its full run.

However, the film also sparked a huge debate in the media. Many reports attributed the success to the female lead, Shraddha Kapoor, sidelining the efforts of other lead actors, Rajkumar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The issue became so serious that even the likes of Aparshakti and Abhishek Banerjee openly admitted to being upset on getting sidelines for the film’s success. These disturbances also led to doubts about the Stree franchise’s future. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor clarified on the film’s third part in a recent event.

Speaking at the event, Shraddha said that director Amar Kaushik already has a story for Stree 3 and she is excited about it as she knows that it is going to be something amazing. She said that she is looking forward to hearing the script from Amar soon. So, it is confirmed that Stree 3 will happen and Shraddha will be a part of it.

