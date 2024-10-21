Talk Of The Town: Kalki Director’s Car

Nag Ashwin is one of the talented filmmakers in the film industry, who started out as an assistant of Sekhar Kammula. Like how Sekhar loves to lead a simple life, Nag Ashwin also follows simplicity. Many have noted that he often appears at events dressed casually, in just a shirt or t-shirt, adding to his image of simplicity. Another speciality is that he uses a simple car which often became a viral topic on social media.

Yet again, Nag Ashwin took to social media to introduce his vehicle to the people. He uses e2oplus manufactured by Mahindra Electric. Nag Ashwin charges the vehicle using the solar panels that he installed on his house.

“My vahanam for #mahanati #jathiratnalu and #kalki2898ad … #e2oplus #mahindraelectric vehicle charged by solar panels on my house.” wrote Nag Ashwin by sharing the picture of the vehicle on Instagram.

Interestingly, Nag Ashwin spent a bomb to design a vehicle called Bujji for the film Kalki 2898 AD but the vehicle he uses is very simple. The netizens are commenting on how down-to-earth and unpretentious Nag Ashwin is.

