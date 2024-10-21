Rest Well Amma, Star Hero Bids Farewell To Mother

In a fateful development, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa suffered an inconsolable loss yesterday with the passing of his mother Saroja Sanjeev(86). Reportedly, she died of age-related ailments and this passing took a toll on Sudeep who shared a very close rapport with his mother.

In this context, Sudeep shared a lengthy post on Twitter as he wrote “My mother , the most unbiased, loving, forgiving, caring, and giving, in my life was valued , celebrated, and will always be cherished. Valued… because she was my true god next to me in the form of a human.”

I don’t know how to undo this. I don’t know how to accept this reality, that has hit us. My mother, the one who gave me such a tight hug before I left for the shoot, was no more within the next few hours. Rest well, amma, I love you, and i miss you terribly,” the star hero added.

Sudeep is a known face to the Telugu audience as he played the infamous villain role in Eega, and followed with a brief role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Gulte.com expresses solidarity with Kichcha Sudeepa in these dark and challenging times.

