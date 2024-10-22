Yash Spills The Beans On KGF – Salaar Crossover

KGF and Salaar are two monstrous hits in recent times and there were many obvious comparisons between the films. Be it the assumed timeline, the same director, similarities between the properties used on both sets or even the characters in the two stories made many think that KGF and Salaar are from the same universe just waiting to show the link between them in the near future.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, KGF’s Rocky bhai Yash busted the rumor bubble, calling it speculation on social media and nothing else. When asked if there ever will be a crossover of KGF and Salaar, Yash clarified that they are two different films and that, no, there is no connection between Salaar and KGF.

However, the actor spoke about KGF 3. When asked about part 3 of the KGF franchise, Yash said the movie will be coming for sure. Yash reveals they have an idea and they are working but he is focusing on Toxic and Ramayan as of now. He said he would announce it when KGF 3 is coming and he said it will be massive.

So it is a full stop to the hunt for a connection between Salaar and KGF.

