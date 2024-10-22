How Did Toxic Lead Yash Into The Ramayana?

It has been on the news for a while about the next big thing happening in Bollywood, the Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari. KGF star who was rumored to be playing the Raavan character, opened up for the first time and he revealed how it happened and how Toxic movie played a role in getting him into Ramayana.

In a recent interview, Yash revealed that he happened to meet Namit Malhotra the boss of Double Negative (D NEG) the VFX company during the graphics design In LA for his upcoming film Toxic. Yash says their visions are aligned and their passion for taking Indian films onto international platforms made them discuss many things including Ramayana.

Namit Malhotra hesitantly asked Yash if he was willing to be a part of Ramayana and Yash obliged to it as he believed he is always aboard when a character is treated like it should be. Yash says, ‘For that kind of a budget, those kinds of actors are needed. It should be beyond yourself and your stardom. we have to place the project and the vision first. We understood what each of us could add to the vision. Then it was a partnership and we are co-producing it. They were already working on it for the past few years.

Yash also reveals that Ranbir Kapoor was there in the cast from the beginning and taking in Sai Pallavi was a collaborative decision. ‘I believe this film should have everybody from South and North. Sai Pallavi is a fabulous actor and Nitesh always wanted Sai Pallavi in the role. It was a great choice’, Yash reveals.

‘Ramayana is a passion project and I am happy and blessed to be a part of it’, said Yash. It looks like Ramayana is going to be massive and a sensation in all terms.

Related

Tags Yash Ramayan Yash Ramayana Yash Toxic

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯