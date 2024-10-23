Viral Video: Fans Outside Prabhas Home

Prabhas celebrates his birthday today and the fans want to greet him in the midnight itself. Hence, a large crowd of his fans gathered on the streets outside his home last night. However, the police has to intervene and control the mob.

Fans were keen to visit Prabhas’ residence to catch a glimpse of their favorite star. However, the police, anticipating the large turnout, intervened to prevent fans from reaching his house. The situation led to a confrontation between the police and the excited fans, with the latter attempting to make their way to Prabhas’ residence despite the restrictions.

Fans insisted on waiting in the area, hoping for a chance to meet the actor. But, the police denied permission for the same and took measures to disperse them from the place.

On the other hand, Prabhas’ fans are eagerly waiting for plenty of updates today from the majority of the projects that he is currently working on.

