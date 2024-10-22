Ram Charan Registers His Rs 7 Cr Rolls Royce

It is no secret that Ram Charan is one of the top-billed stars in Telugu cinema and one of his personal traits is his inclination towards supercars. In tune with this, Charan has acquired a new Rolls Royce that costs in the vicinity of Rs 7 crore.

The latest news is that Charan got this super high-end piece of automobile registered at the Khairatabad RTO.

Charan arrived at the Registration Office along with his swanky new Rolls Royce ride and got it registered under the TS 09 jurisdictions.

This is now one of the costliest cars owned by any Tollywood star and Charan must be having some fun time rolling around in this super costly Spectre line of Rolls Royce.

