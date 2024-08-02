Buddy  Movie Review

2 /5 2 Hr 17 Mins | Action | 02-08-2024 Cast - Allu Sirish, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Ajmal Ameer, Prisha Singh and others Director - Sam Anton Producer - K. E. Gnanavel Raja Banner - Studio Green Films Music - Hiphop Tamizha

Allu Sirish was last seen in the 2022 film Urvasivo Rakshasivo. After a significant break, he is now back with his new film Buddy. This long-delayed project has finally hit the screens today. Directed by Sam Anton, this movie features Gayatri Baradwaj, Prisha Singh and Ajmal Ameer in pivotal roles. Here is a detailed review of it.

Story:

Aditya Ram (Allu Sirish) works as a pilot in Vishakapatnam. Pallavi (Gayatri Bharadwaj), who works as a Air Traffic Controller, loves Aditya. Amid proceedings, Pallavi gets kidnapped. Later, it was revealed that her soul was trapped in a teddy bear. What happened to Pallavi? How her soul was trapped in a Teddy? How does she reconnect with Aditya? To know the answers to these questions, you have to watch the film.

Writing and Direction:

Sam Anton has written and directed the movie. People have already watched these kinds of films (English film Ted and Tamil film Teddy) in the past. So, when they are coming to the theatres, they have those films in mind. The writer and director need to tell them a completely different story. Sam tries to do the same but he falters in a big way. Right from the start, the movie continues on a routine template. It fails to engage the audience with the proceedings. There are many illogical and unnecessary comedy scenes. There are no intriguing twists and turns in the movie as well. The writing failed big time and so was the direction.

Performances:

Allu Sirish is not someone who is known for his acting prowess. He generally tries to be unique with his story selection and attempts to score hits with those unique choices. In this movie, he stayed true to his role and delivered a decent performance.

Gayatri Bharadwaj was okay in her short role. Ali’s comedy sequence doesn’t generate laughs at all. Even Ajmal Ameer of Rangam fame doesn’t impress due to his poorly-written role. Prisha Singh and Mukesh Rishi didn’t get note-worthy characters. Buddy, the Teddy, looks cute and impressive. It may attract kids but not adults.

Technicalities:

Hiphop Tamizha composed the music for this movie. His background score was decent enough but overall, the music doesn’t create an impact. Krishnan Vasant’s cinematography was average. The production values are very bad and one would feel like watching a low-budget film. This was not expected from a big studio like Studio Green. The CGI-generated Buddy was good but the rest of the VFX was poor. The editing by Ruben could’ve been better.

Thumbs Up:

Chemistry between Allu Sirish & Buddy

A few reference scenes

Thumbs Down:

Poor Screenplay

Underdeveloped Characters

Illogical Scenes

Bottomline: Teddy Fails To Save Buddy

Rating : 2/5

