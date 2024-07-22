USA Elections To Turn Soon Into A Tamil Vs Telugu Contest?

Joe Biden sent shockwaves across the world by stepping back from the USA Presidential elections. Some might say that this was meant to happen, given Biden’s deteriorating health, his humiliating loss to Trump in the presidential debate and Trump’s newfound popularity after enduring an attempted assassination. But nevertheless, a major player choosing to withdraw his candidature mid-way, is big news. Biden stepping out is also something many leaders and supporters of the Democrat party badly wanted.

With Biden officially out of the race, who is going to step in his shoes now? Some have mentioned Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, but both names seem highly unlikely, as one is inexperienced while the other is unpopular. As Biden was leaving, he expressed his full support and endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the next presidential candidate to represent the democrats. Kamala is also, at the moment, the most high profile Democrat leader.

Though Biden gave his support, that is not enough for Kamala to turn into a presidential candidate. Many senior Democrat leaders will need to come to a consensus on the same. But if Kamala does get herself into the presidential race, we will have not one but two Indians on both ends of the elections this year.

We all know about Usha Chilukuri Vance, JD Vance (Republican VP candidate)’s wife. She recently started campaigning for her husband. Usha is a reminder to Democrats that even “brown” people, who traditionally vote Democrat, can be republicans. To Republicans on the other hand, Usha is an example of the fact that not all immigrants and racial minorities are their enemies. Either ways, Usha has made her presence felt, despite not contesting in the elections herself. Even before Usha entered the scene, Indian origin pharma industrialist-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy has put in his hat for the Republican Party nomination in early 2024, only to lose in the Iowa caucus.

While Usha is the daughter of Telugu immigrants, Kamala Harris is half-Tamilian. Both Usha and Kamala are highly educated lawyers who have built exceptional careers from the ground up. After Rishi Sunak’s departure from 10 Downing Street, we can now expect Indians, nay, Indian women, to shake up politics in another global superpower across the Atlantic. Despite most Indians emigrating to the West to work as Engineers, Doctors and taxi drivers, it is surprising and heartening to see NRIs and Indian Origin individuals make their presence felt in unconventional fields like politics and show business.

