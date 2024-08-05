Puri Is Synonymous With Commercial Cinema: Ram

Ram and Puri Jagannadh’s Double ISMART trailer was unveiled in Vizag during a grand event and received a superb response from all corners. It was a blockbuster event for the double blockbuster trailer, with a massive turnout for the occasion.

While speaking at the event, Ram said, “In December 2018, I met Puri Garu in Goa to discuss about our film. All that I wanted was a character that creates a mental mass madness. That’s when iSmart Shankar happened.

I wanted a similar kind of character with a wonderful script and then Double ISMART happened. After watching the first copy, I told Puri Garu that if even 10% of the audience felt the same excitement that I did while watching the movie, it would be a very big hit.”

Ram was all praises for his director Puri Jagannadh. “When we think of a commercial film, Puri Garu comes to mind. He indeed is synonymous with commercial cinema. This movie is like having a double-spiced biryani.”

The movie is coming to cinemas on August 15th.

