Performed Risky Stunts, Reveals Kavya

The much-awaited pan-Indian movie Double ISMART directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring Ustaad Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles is creating a huge buzz nationwide with striking promotional content.

Kavya Thapar feels very lucky to be working in such an amazing combination of Ram and Puri. “I am thrilled to be a part of a film with big stars like Ram and Sanjay Dutt. Additionally, the combination of Puri Garu and Mani Sharma is very famous, and working in such a combo was thrilling.”

The starlet says her character in the film is very bold and strong. “I played a girl who learns everything on her own. She is very smart, yet retains her innocence. I also performed stunts in the film. As an actor, I had always wanted to play such a character. I enjoyed it a lot while doing this role.”

Kavya is all praises for her director Puri Jagannadh. “Along with patience, I learned many things from Puri sir. His vision is very clear, and he remains very cool on set. He is also a good philosopher, and his clarity on life is amazing.”

Kavya is hopeful of the movie turning out to be a double blockbuster.

