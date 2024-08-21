Nani Clarifies On Film With Balagam Venu

Natural Star Nani heaped praises over director Venu Yeldandi when his film Balagam was released. Dil Raju backed the movie and everyone is eager to find out Venu’s second film as a director. Interestingly, Nani’s name did rounds for a long time and he has given a clarity on his collaboration with Nani and Dil Raju.

During the promotions of Saripodha Sanivaram, Nani opened up on the status of his supposed project with Venu Yeldandi.

“I would love to work with Venu. I stood with him from the beginning, and I told many times that Balagam is my favorite film,” said Nani, adding, “Dil Raju garu approached me once asking what kind of films I would love to do and the kind of directors that I am interested in working with. I expressed my interest in working with Venu.”

Nani said, “In fact, Venu is also interested in working with you. Together, we just discussed the kind of film we should do, and casual conversations happened over the same. But somehow, the news came out in the media that we are working together. I am not sure if Venu would do his immediate film with me or the next film with me. But, yes, I, Venu and Dil Raju garu will definitely work on a film.”

It looks like the story for the film has not been ready and hence, the project in the collaboration might take some more time.

