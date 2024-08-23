Ram Charan To Do Comedy!

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently busy shooting his next film, Gamechanger. The film is currently in the production phase, and soon after this, Charan will do a film with Buchi Babu Sana. The details and story of the film are not revealed, but Charan hinted at some insights into the film.

While attending the Hero Metro event, Ram Charan participated in a Rapid Fire session organized by the team. Charan shared many interesting details about his life and career in general.

Interestingly, when asked about what he would like to do among thrillers or comedy films, Ram Charan responded by saying he has not done anything in comedy yet but is coming up with something similar.

Ram Charan confirmed that his next film with Buchi Babu Sana would have a comedy flavor. “I have not done comedy, but you can expect that from me soon. My next film with Buchi Babu will be comedy-oriented,” revealed Ram Charan.

