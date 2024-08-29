Swag Teaser: Sree Vishnu Offers Fun Therapy

The Raja Raja Chora duo is back, this time with a film on a grander scale, promising even bigger entertainment. The film Swag, starring Sree Vishnu and directed by Hasith Goli, which generated a lot of excitement with its Razor video, just had its teaser unveiled.

The teaser opens with the introduction of Vinjamara Vamsha Samrajyam, where there’s the domination of women. Ritu Varma who played the queen hates men so much that if the child born after the death of seven children turns out to be a boy, she wouldn’t hesitate to kill him. The following episodes show the introduction of Sree Vishnu in 4 different characters from different eras.

The teaser looks promising, showcasing a generations-long battle for power between men and women. Hasith Goli must be appreciated for his novel thought, while Sree Vishnu steals the show in 4 different characters as King, Bhavabhuthi, Singa, and Yayathi. Ritu Varma played an authoritative role.

Vedaraman Sankaran is the cinematography, while the music is scored by Vivek Sagar. The film produced by TG Vishwa Prasad on People Media Factory is set for release soon.

The teaser that offers a fun therapy leaves us waiting curiously for the next promotional material.

