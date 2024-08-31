YCP To Face More Turbulence In Jagan’s London Trip?

Sustaining the first six to ten months after suffering a deadly blow in the election is always tough for a political party. Telugu Desam faced a similar scenario in 2019 after securing just 23 seats in that year’s election. This time, the situation of YSR Congress is much worse as the party has only 11 MLAs on its side and is waging an existential battle in AP.

With the party losing ground in the election, several seniors are readily leaving the party. These aren’t any “Chota” leaders either. The likes of Alla Nani and Mopidevi Venkataramana who have been with Jagan through thick and thin are leaving the YCP camp now.

If this crisis isn’t a deadly enough one already, the foreign trip of Jagan is said to be blowing war horns inside the YCP camp, according to reports.

Jagan is set to fly to London on the 3rd of this September and he will be staying there for at least three weeks. Meaning, Jagan will not be in AP for almost the entirety of September.

Apparently, the vexed and dissatisfied leaders in YCP, including the outgoing Rajya Sabha MPs and MLCs are scheduling their exits in this period. As a result, this September is turning out to be a big “Gandam” for YCP internally.

With Jagan being out of station for the most part of September, YCP could be witnessing one of the biggest exodus in bifurcated AP’s electoral history, say media reports.

If that really is the case, YCP could be undergoing drastic changes over the next 3-4 weeks and one can only wonder what will be the party’s condition by the time Jagan returns. The list of exits is long and significant, say political analysts.

